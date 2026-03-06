Russia Giving Iran Intel to Target U.S. Military Forces – Washington Post

Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to help it strike American military forces in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported Friday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the information sharing as a “pretty comprehensive effort,” though the full extent of Russia’s assistance remained unclear, the newspaper noted.

The targeting information is said to have included the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft.

Iran’s own ability to locate American forces has been degraded since the United States and Israel began launching devastating attacks on the country this weekend, the officials said.

There was no immediate response from Moscow to the allegations.