Russia Says It’s Ready to Help Mediate U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

Moscow said Wednesday that it is prepared to do “everything” within its power to help diplomatically resolve the standoff between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Russia, which holds the world’s largest confirmed stockpile of nuclear weapons, has strengthened its military ties with Iran since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“The Russian Federation remains ready to do everything within our capabilities to contribute to the settlement of the situation by political and diplomatic means,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
His comments came after an Iranian lawmaker suggested in an interview with the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that Russia and China could serve as joint guarantors of any future agreement between Tehran and Washington.
Russia has issued multiple appeals for de-escalation in recent weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Iran with military action if it refused to negotiate limits on its nuclear program.
Peskov did not say whether Moscow would take on a guarantor role but said the Kremlin is “counting” on a second round of talks between Iran and the United States.
Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect talks in Oman last week, marking their highest-level contact since Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.
