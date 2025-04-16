Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says It’s Ready to Help Mediate U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

By AFP
A banner in Tehran, Iran. EPA / TASS

Moscow said Wednesday that it is prepared to do “everything” within its power to help diplomatically resolve the standoff between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Russia, which holds the world’s largest confirmed stockpile of nuclear weapons, has strengthened its military ties with Iran since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The Russian Federation remains ready to do everything within our capabilities to contribute to the settlement of the situation by political and diplomatic means,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

His comments came after an Iranian lawmaker suggested in an interview with the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that Russia and China could serve as joint guarantors of any future agreement between Tehran and Washington.

Russia has issued multiple appeals for de-escalation in recent weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Iran with military action if it refused to negotiate limits on its nuclear program.

Peskov did not say whether Moscow would take on a guarantor role but said the Kremlin is “counting” on a second round of talks between Iran and the United States.

Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect talks in Oman last week, marking their highest-level contact since Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.

Read more about: Iran , United States , Nuclear

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Extends New START Nuclear Treaty With Russia as Rifts Rise

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off last Friday on legislation extending the accord.

Opening Nuclear Talks With Russia, U.S. May Also Be Ending Them

The Trump administration's insistence that China join the New START discussions comes as a red flag to analysts.

Russia and France Want to Safeguard Iran Nuclear Deal, Macron Says

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. 

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Iran Nuclear Deal Rollback, Urges Restraint

Iran said earlier on Wednesday it had started scaling back parts of its commitments under the deal.