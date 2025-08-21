Russia Returns 3 Ukrainian Children With Qatari Mediation

Russia has returned three Ukrainian children and one disabled young man to their families with the help of Qatari mediators, the Kremlin’s children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said Thursday.

Lvova-Belova said the children, including two boys, ages 8 and 15, and a 6-year-old girl, had been living with relatives in Russia. “The boys’ mothers are waiting for them in Ukraine. The girl stayed with her great-aunt after her mother passed away, while her father lives in Ukraine,” she wrote on Telegram.

Lvova-Belova added that a young man with a disability was also repatriated.

She posted a photo from the Qatari Embassy in Moscow showing the children, their guardians and a man in a wheelchair, with all faces blurred except for a Qatari diplomat and an unidentified woman.