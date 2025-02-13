Moscow Returns 8 Ukrainian Children With Qatari Mediation

Moscow has returned eight Ukrainian children to their families with the assistance of Qatari mediators, Russia’s presidential children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova announced Thursday.

Lvova-Belova, who said the children are between the ages of 5 and 15, shared two photos of them with their guardians inside the Qatari Embassy in Moscow.

She said most of the children were being reunited with their mothers — and one with their father — after living with their grandmothers in Russia. A brother and sister were being reunited with their aunt in Ukraine after staying in an orphanage following their mother’s death, she added.

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped facilitate the return of dozens of Ukrainian children taken to Russia and occupied territories.