FSB Says It Killed Members of Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Bryansk Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that its agents killed and detained members of a Ukrainian sabotage group in the western Bryansk region, claiming that they were involved in terrorist attacks inside the country.
“Three saboteurs were killed and three others were detained during a security operation,” the FSB said in a statement on its website.
A video shared by state-run news agencies showed three men lying on the ground in a wooded area, each identifying themselves as members of a unit connected to Ukraine’s Special Operations forces.
The video then cuts to FSB agents examining three bodies and a cache of weapons. In its statement, the Russian intelligence agency said it seized U.S.-made assault rifles, Czech explosives and a “large number” of NATO-standard grenades and ammunition.
In an interrogation video, one of the captured men, who identified himself as the group’s commander Oleksandr Zhuk, claimed that the unit had been trained by British, Canadian and other European instructors. The FSB alleged that the group was trained “under the direct supervision of Western intelligence personnel” in Ukraine, as well as in NATO countries Lithuania, Estonia and Norway.
The man identified as Zhuk said Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR deployed the group in the Bryansk region earlier this month “to carry out a series of terrorist acts at key Russian transportation sites.” The FSB statement claimed a radio station seized at the site of its security operation was intended for communication with HUR headquarters in Kyiv.
It was unclear whether the man spoke under duress, but the formal language he used suggested that his confession may have been at least prepared in advance. It was also not immediately possible to verify the FSB’s claims.
Zhuk also said the Ukrainian special forces group was involved in an explosion on a Bryansk region bridge in May, as well as a freight train derailment in the Belgorod region last September.
The FSB’s investigative unit launched a criminal probe into sabotage and said it would seek to place the three surviving men in pre-trial detention.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.