FSB Says It Killed Members of Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Bryansk Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that its agents killed and detained members of a Ukrainian sabotage group in the western Bryansk region, claiming that they were involved in terrorist attacks inside the country.

“Three saboteurs were killed and three others were detained during a security operation,” the FSB said in a statement on its website.

A video shared by state-run news agencies showed three men lying on the ground in a wooded area, each identifying themselves as members of a unit connected to Ukraine’s Special Operations forces.

The video then cuts to FSB agents examining three bodies and a cache of weapons. In its statement, the Russian intelligence agency said it seized U.S.-made assault rifles, Czech explosives and a “large number” of NATO-standard grenades and ammunition.