Russia Says Arrested Man Behind Car Bomb Attack on Ukrainian Defector

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it had detained a Russian man suspected of trying to assassinate a former Ukrainian intelligence officer in a car bomb attack late last week.

Vasily Prozorov, a former member of Ukraine’s SBU security service, was injured Friday after an explosive device went off under his SUV in Moscow. The FSB said it detained an unnamed Russian citizen who is believed to have planted the bomb.

“He left for Ukraine after the start of the special military operation and was recruited by an SBU employee in October 2023,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for its invasion.

"He arrived in Russia in March of this year, received parts for a radio-controlled explosive device, assembled the explosive device and after carrying out reconnaissance in the area of the address of the ex-SBU employee, carried out the car bombing," the FSB added.