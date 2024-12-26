FSB Claims Foiled Ukrainian Assassination Plots on Russian Defense Officials

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it thwarted multiple assassination plots allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence and carried out by Russian citizens recruited to execute the attacks, Interfax reported Thursday.

“The FSB has prevented a string of assassination attempts planned by Ukrainian intelligence agents targeting senior officers of the Russian Defense Ministry involved in the special military operation, as well as their family members,” the agency’s press office said.

Four Russian nationals were detained during operations, the FSB said, adding that searches uncovered improvised explosive devices and communication equipment “used in criminal activities.”

One suspect, a Russian citizen who had lived in Ukraine since 2020, allegedly returned to Moscow in November disguised as a deportee from Ukraine. The FSB claimed he retrieved an explosive device disguised as a portable power bank and surveillance equipment from a hidden cache.

The device, equipped with magnets, was reportedly intended to be placed under the official car of a senior Defense Ministry officer and detonated remotely from Ukraine. The FSB said Ukrainian intelligence coordinated the plot with the suspect’s wife, who remains in Ukraine’s Poltava region, and planned to help him escape first to Ukraine and then to an EU country following the attack.