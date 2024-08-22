FSB Accuses Moldovan Man, 2 Russians of Plotting Crimea Attacks

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it detained three men, including a Moldovan citizen, suspected of plotting bomb attacks in annexed Crimea and sharing military intelligence with Ukraine.

“All those detained are providing confessions,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement published on its website. Russian state media released an FSB video showing the interrogations of the three suspected bomb plotters with their faces blurred.

Law enforcement officials claim the Moldovan citizen “proactively” contacted Ukrainian security services in April and began providing photos and videos of Russian air defense positions, as well as the aftermath of Ukrainian missile strikes in Crimea.

The FSB said the man led them to an explosive device installed at a water pumping station near the Crimean city of Kerch.