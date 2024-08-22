×
FSB Accuses Moldovan Man, 2 Russians of Plotting Crimea Attacks

nac.gov.ru

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it detained three men, including a Moldovan citizen, suspected of plotting bomb attacks in annexed Crimea and sharing military intelligence with Ukraine.

“All those detained are providing confessions,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement published on its website. Russian state media released an FSB video showing the interrogations of the three suspected bomb plotters with their faces blurred.

Law enforcement officials claim the Moldovan citizen “proactively” contacted Ukrainian security services in April and began providing photos and videos of Russian air defense positions, as well as the aftermath of Ukrainian missile strikes in Crimea.

The FSB said the man led them to an explosive device installed at a water pumping station near the Crimean city of Kerch.

The Moldovan, who was only identified by his birth year of 1992, said in an interrogation video that he served prison time in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region before February 2024, after which he was “brought” to Kerch.

One of the Russian citizens detained by the FSB was accused of undergoing explosives and firearms training in Ukraine, as well as making a bomb that was found at a Crimean gas pipeline in July. The FSB identified him as an “agent” of Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence.

The third detainee was accused of being recruited by the HUR to provide information on military facilities and the addresses of high-ranking Russian military officers in Crimea.

“Operational search measures and investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of their illegal activities in the interests of the special services of Ukraine,” the FSB said.

Read more about: Crimea , FSB , Moldova , Ukraine

