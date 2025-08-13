Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat Over Subversion Claims

Estonian authorities said Wednesday that they declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged activities undermining the Baltic country’s constitutional order and violating sanctions.

“The Russian embassy’s ongoing interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Estonia must end,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement, without revealing the Russian diplomat’s name.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry accused the diplomat of “directly and actively undermining” the country’s constitutional order and legal system, as well as assisting in sanctions violations and fueling social division.

Public broadcaster ERR identified the expelled Russian official as Dmitry Prilepin, who serves as first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said later on Wednesday that it has “almost grown accustomed to unfriendly actions from Estonia” and vowed to take retaliatory steps.