Russia has ordered the closure of three Baltic consulates Thursday and ordered the expulsion of all their non-Russian staff in retaliation to similar moves by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the three neighboring countries’ top diplomats to “strongly protest” the previous closures of Russian consulates in five Baltic cities.

It added that the NATO and EU members’ “military assistance to the Kyiv regime and their cover-up of crimes by Ukrainian nationalists” during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also affected the decision.