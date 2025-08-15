Ex-Head of Russian Military Theme Park Jailed 5 Years Over Construction Fraud

A Moscow region court has sentenced the former head of Russia’s military theme park to five years in prison for fraud related to state construction contracts, authorities said Friday.

Vyacheslav Akhmedov, the former director of Patriot Park, and Vladimir Shesterov, a former senior Defense Ministry official, were arrested last year on fraud charges linked to the park’s operations. Former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov was arrested weeks later on similar charges.

Akhmedov and Shesterov pleaded guilty and were moved to house arrest after testifying against Popov. A military court sentenced Shesterov to six years in prison last month.

On Friday, the Odintsovsky City Court in the Moscow region found Akhmedov guilty of large-scale fraud and forgery.

In addition to a five-year term in medium-security prison, Akhmedov was fined 300,000 rubles ($3,700), banned from holding public office for two years and stripped of all state honors.

Prosecutors had asked to sentence Akhmedov to six years in prison and fine him half a million rubles ($6,200).

He and Shesterov were accused of causing “significant” damage to the Defense Ministry by falsifying construction work documents at Patriot Park between 2022 and 2024.