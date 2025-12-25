Nizhny Novgorod Villagers Decry Internet Blackouts Amid Government Mobile Network Shutdowns

Villagers in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region are decrying a total loss of mobile internet access that have left over 1,500 people without connectivity, local media outlet NN.ru reported Thursday.

Recurring cellular internet shutdowns have been a part of daily life in dozens of Russia’s regions for months as the government has cut mobile internet service for security reasons linked to the war in Ukraine.

The seven affected villages in the Volodarsky district do not yet have fixed-line internet, meaning residents rely on mobile networks and signal-boosting equipment. But government-imposed mobile internet shutdowns this year have rendered these workarounds ineffective.

“Our eldest child is studying programming and it’s very hard [without internet],” resident Maria Gayevskaya told NN.ru.

“My husband and I are doing a master’s program,” she continued. “I would like to work online, but I can’t. My husband is the only one working right now. Our house is always under construction and we constantly need money. Right now, we are basically just surviving.”

Villagers staged a public gathering in the village of Krasnaya Gorka on Thursday to voice their concerns.

“We've been waiting for gas for 30 years. The signs on the utility poles say there's fiber optic cable, but we are not connected to it. We don't have any internet, so we've all gathered here," resident Nadezhda Shkenina told NN.ru.