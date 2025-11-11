Ulyanovsk Region Imposes First Permanent Mobile Internet Blackout

Mobile internet access will be restricted in parts of the central Ulyanovsk region for the duration of Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, regional authorities said Tuesday, marking the first permanent internet blackout in the country.

The outage, which began in early November, was ordered by federal authorities and applies to areas near sensitive government and military facilities, according to regional media. The Kremlin has not publicly commented on the permanent mobile internet blackout.

The Ulyanovsk region’s internet restrictions also cover some residential areas, offices and public buildings, but the exact area impacted has reportedly not been made publicly available for security reasons.

“The decision was made to expand security zones around certain sites. The restrictions are permanent until federal authorities decide otherwise,” the Ulyanovsk region’s Minister of Digital Development Oleg Yagfarov told reporters.

Local officials said they do not have the authority to lift the restrictions or require mobile operators to refund customers for service disruptions.