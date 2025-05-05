Moscow Hit With Internet Disruptions Ahead of Victory Day Parade

Mobile internet services in Moscow faced major disruptions on Monday as authorities warned residents of possible outages throughout the week due to heightened security ahead of Victory Day celebrations.

Russia’s emergency alert system sent out messages warning of mobile internet restrictions from May 5 to May 9 “to ensure security in connection with the preparation and celebration of the Victory Day parade.”

Outages across Russia’s largest telecom providers and other online services were reported Monday morning, coinciding with the rehearsal of a military aircraft flyover in Moscow.

Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, is one of Russia’s most politically significant holidays. President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the military parade on Red Square alongside some 20 foreign leaders.

Internet restrictions have become common during major events involving Putin, particularly amid growing concerns over drone attacks and sabotage attempts linked to the war in Ukraine.

The disruptions come days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a ceasefire proposal from Putin to coincide with the commemorations. Zelensky said it was up to Moscow to ensure the safety of visiting delegations, some of whom reportedly requested security guarantees.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Zelensky of directly threatening the May 9 events, while former President Dmitry Medvedev warned that “May 10 may not arrive in Kyiv” if there were “real Victory Day provocations.”