Russia to Close Red Square 2 Weeks Ahead of WWII Victory Parade

Russian authorities announced Tuesday that they will close Moscow’s Red Square to the public for an unprecedented two weeks ahead of the country’s annual parade marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Each year on May 9, Russia celebrates the Victory Day holiday with a massive military parade on Red Square that features a speech by President Vladimir Putin.

“In connection with the preparation and holding of solemn events, Red Square will be closed to the public from April 27 to May 10, 2023,” the Federal Guard Service (FSO), which provides security for the Kremlin, said in a statement.

The FSO has never before restricted access to Red Square in preparation for the parade for such a long period.

In 2018, the agency closed off Red Square from May 4-9, and in 2019, from May 6-9.

Ahead of the 2022 Victory Day parade, the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Red Square was closed from May 4-10.