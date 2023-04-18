Russia Scraps WWII Remembrance March on Security Concerns

Russia on Tuesday canceled annual processions in remembrance of relatives who fought in World War II amid apparent security concerns linked to the fighting in Ukraine.

Millions of people across Russia traditionally march in the Immortal Regiment processions on May 9, the annual holiday commemorating the end of World War II, holding placards of relatives who lived and died during the conflict.

Yelena Tsunayeva, a federal lawmaker and co-chair of the Immortal Regiment of Russia organization’s central headquarters, said Tuesday that the 2023 marches had been called off.

“They won’t take place. At the present moment, a number of regions have already refused as a result of security threats,” Tsunayeva told Russia’s state-run news agency TASS.

Western Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, which border Ukraine and have come under regular shelling since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced earlier this year that they would not hold Immortal Regiment marches.

Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and which has suffered attacks since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, also scrapped the public processions.