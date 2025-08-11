Ukrainian Drone Strike Halts Operations at Rosneft Refinery in Saratov

A Ukrainian drone strike forced Russia’s Saratov oil refinery, operated by the state-owned energy giant Rosneft, to halt crude intake on Sunday, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Saratov facility is the third Rosneft refinery to see operations disrupted by drone strikes in the past week.

The refinery sustained damage during a wave of drone attacks that hit 13 Russian regions and annexed Crimea over the weekend.

The Samara refinery produced about 4 million tons of gasoline and diesel last year and has an annual processing capacity of 5.8 million metric tons.

On Aug. 2, Rosneft’s Ryazan refinery — the largest in its portfolio, with a capacity of 13.8 million tons a year — shut down about half of its units after an accident at two of its three primary crude distillation plants. The facility supplies fuel to the Moscow region.

The same day, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, the best-equipped in Rosneft’s Samara group, halted production entirely.