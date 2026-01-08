Russia Slams Ukrainian-European Plan for Peacekeeping Force

Moscow on Thursday labeled Ukraine and its European backers an "axis of war," warning agreements they had reached for the deployment of a peacekeeping force were far from anything Russia could accept to end the war.

In its first comments after Ukraine's allies said they had agreed key security guarantees for Kyiv at a summit in Paris, Russia slammed the plan as "militarist" and appeared to douse hopes it would lead to a swift end to the conflict as it approaches the four-year mark.

European leaders and U.S. envoys announced earlier this week that the security guarantees for Kyiv would include a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism and a European multinational force that would be deployed if a ceasefire could be reached.

"All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.