Russia Will End Ukraine War Only on Its Terms, Lavrov Says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow was open to negotiations on ending the war against Ukraine but would only halt fighting when a peace settlement "suits" its interests.

Lavrov, speaking in Turkey on the war's third anniversary, claimed Russia was engaging with the United States on a peace settlement, while accusing Europe of seeking to prolong the conflict.

He said Moscow was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, Europe or "any representatives who in good faith would like to help achieve peace."

"But we will stop hostilities only when these negotiations produce a firm and sustainable result that suits the Russian Federation," Lavrov told reporters alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.