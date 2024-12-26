Support The Moscow Times!
Lavrov Claims France Sought Dialogue on Ukraine War Without Kyiv

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. AP Photo / Hussein Sayed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Thursday that France tried to engage with Moscow in talks about the Ukraine war without the participation of Kyiv.

"On several occasions, our French colleagues have appealed through confidential channels: 'Let us help, let's have a dialogue on the Ukrainian question... Without Ukraine," Lavrov said at a press conference, adding that Russian officials were "ready to listen."

Lavrov did not specify when French authorities made the alleged appeals.

An anonymous diplomatic source in France disputed the Russian foreign minister's claim, telling AFP that authorities in Moscow "are accustomed to making intemperate remarks aimed at exploiting a war of aggression for which they bear full responsibility."

"As France has reiterated since the beginning of the war, it is up to Ukraine, the aggressed country, to define the time and conditions under which they wish to enter into a negotiation process," the source said.

After nearly three years of war, the possibility of peace talks is being discussed as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office next month. Trump has said he wants to end the fighting as soon as possible.

France, meanwhile, has floated the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine to monitor a possible ceasefire agreement.

