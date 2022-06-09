Lavrov Faces Impromptu Exchange with Ukrainian Journalist in Turkey

A Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday took advantage of a visit to Ankara by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to confront him with an unwanted question about grain exports from Ukraine, amid fears of world hunger if the issue is not resolved.

Lavrov was in Turkey to discuss the establishment of secure corridors for Ukrainian grain exports.

But the news conference by Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was coming to an end without Muslim Umerov having been able to ask his question, despite repeated attempts.

So the journalist stood up and addressed Mr. Lavrov directly.

"I am from Ukrainian public television, I absolutely want to ask a question," he said.

Lavrov was visibly embarrassed by the unscripted question, after the news conference's carefully worded exchanges.

"Apart from cereals, what other goods did you steal from Ukraine and who did you sell them to?" the journalist asked.