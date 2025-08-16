Putin Says Discussed Ukraine Peace on 'Fair Basis' With Trump

Putin on Feb. 24, 2022, ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in a massive all-out invasion which has killed thousands of people, destroyed cities and forced millions of people to flee their homes.

"The conversation was very frank, substantive and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he said.

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," he said, adding: "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position."

Speaking to top officials in Moscow a day after the talks in Alaska, Putin also said they had been "timely" and "very useful," according to images put out by the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he discussed ways of ending the war in Ukraine "on a fair basis" at his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

