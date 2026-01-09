Italian PM Says EU Should Talk to Russia Over Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday the European Union should resume high-level dialogue with Russia as Brussels seeks to end the Ukraine war, urging the appointment of a special envoy.

"I think the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia," the far-right leader told a New Year's press conference.

"Because if Europe decides to participate in this phase of the ongoing negotiations, talking with only one of the parties involved... the positive contribution it can make is limited."

She said she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in December that it would be "useful" for Europe to re-engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

With EU-Russia contacts effectively suspended since Moscow's February 2022 invasion, Washington has taken the lead in the negotiations to end the conflict.