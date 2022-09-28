Leaders Blame Russia-Europe Pipeline Leaks on Sabotage

Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders said Tuesday, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen said "sabotage" caused the leaks. She threatened the "strongest possible response" to any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the center of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Photos taken by the Danish military showed large areas of bubbles on the surface of the water, emanating from the three leaks in Sweden and Denmark's economic zones north of Poland, from 200 to 1,000 meters (656 feet to 0.62 miles) in diameter.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described them as "deliberate acts," saying: "We are not talking about an accident."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks were an act of sabotage that "probably marks the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine."

And Sweden's outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said "there have been detonations," although foreign minister Ann Linde said they would not "speculate on motives or actors."

The United States was looking at reports that the leaks were "the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington "is supporting efforts to investigate and we will continue our work to safeguard Europe's energy security."

Copenhagen expects the leaks at the pipelines, which are full of gas but not operational, to last "at least a week" — until the methane escaping from the underwater pipes runs out.

Like Denmark, the Swedish government said it does not consider this as an act of aggression against it, given that the events took place outside its territorial waters, in the exclusive economic zones.

Two "massive releases of energy" were recorded by the Swedish National Seismic Network shortly before the gas leaks near their locations off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm, Uppsala University seismologist Peter Schmidt told AFP.

"With energy releases this big there isn't much else than a blast that could cause it," he added.

Russia said earlier that it was "extremely concerned" about the leaks.

Asked by reporters whether it could be an act of sabotage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the moment "it is impossible to exclude any options."

But Ukraine said it was "nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression toward the EU."