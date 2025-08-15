Trump and Putin Kick Off High-Stakes Talks in Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump kicked off a highly anticipated summit in Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The historic summit marks the first between Putin and a U.S. president since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine alienated him from the West more than three years ago — but comes as the two sides remain divided by stark differences. Meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, the two leaders will first hold a closed-door “three-by-three” session followed by wider meetings between the two delegations and a “working lunch.” Putin will be joined by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov in the “three-by-three” talks, while Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump and Putin are expected to deliver a joint press conference Friday evening. Speaking en route to Alaska, Trump said that he would push for a ceasefire and was willing to “head back home real fast” if the meeting goes poorly. “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. “I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today.”

Trump personally welcomes Putin and shakes his hand on the tarmac in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5V2IliFNR9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 15, 2025

In choreographed drama, Trump and Putin each arrived in their presidential jets and walked under gray skies to greet each other on the tarmac, before walking a red carpet together to an honor guard salute. As fighter jets circled overhead, a reporter shouted audibly to Putin, "Will you stop killing civilians?" Trump had vowed to swiftly end the war upon assuming office in January, but multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy failed to make progress and Russia continued to bombard Ukrainian cities and press forward on the front lines. Trump had threatened to hit Moscow with secondary sanctions if it did not agree to end the war by Aug. 8, an ultimatum that the Kremlin did not heed. Leading up to the talks, there appeared to be little wavering in Russia’s terms for ending the war. Putin has been uncompromising in his demand that Ukraine relinquish claim to four regions partially occupied by Russia since 2022, as well as Crimea.