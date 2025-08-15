Russia Will Send ‘Clear’ Message to U.S. at Alaska Summit, FM Lavrov Says

Russia will deliver a clearly defined message to the United States at an upcoming bilateral summit in Alaska, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday after arriving in Anchorage.

“We never try to predict the outcome or make guesses,” Lavrov said of upcoming talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

“What we do know is that we have clear arguments to contribute to the discussion, and our position is well defined. We will present it accordingly,” Lavrov told reporters.

Putin’s visit marks the first time a Russian leader has ever visited the state, which had been a part of the Russian Empire before it was sold to the United States in 1867. Lavrov said he had visited Alaska before.