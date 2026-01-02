Ukrainian Drones Kill 28 in Occupied Kherson Resort Town, Pro-Kremlin Governor Says

At least 28 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on a town in occupied southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities said, accusing Kyiv of deliberately targeting civilians during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied Kherson region, said drones struck a hotel and restaurant in the Black Sea resort town of Khorly around midnight Thursday, sparking a fire as people were gathered to celebrate. He said a child was among those killed.
Saldo, who briefed President Vladimir Putin about the deadly incident, published photos of the scene of the attack, where multiple bodies could be seen buried beneath the rubble of a burned-down building.
The Moscow Times was able to geolocate the images to a restaurant in Khorly called Cafe Ukrayinska Khata, located right beside Hotel Leo, which appears not to have been in operation since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the drone attack, which it said it would treat as an act of terrorism.
On Friday, the Ukrainian military denied targeting civilians in Khorly, saying its forces “adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike only at enemy military targets.”
An anonymous source in Ukraine’s defense forces told AFP that the attack did take place early Thursday, but said drones struck a gathering of military personnel that was closed to civilians.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.