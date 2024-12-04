Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine’s Kherson Targeted in Months-Long Russian Drone Campaign – FT

A civilian car attacked by a Russian drone in Kherson, Ukraine. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian attack drones have for months targeted civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, in an attempt to empty the city ahead of a possible offensive there, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing local officials and residents.

At least 37 people have been killed in more than 9,500 drone attacks on Kherson and its neighboring villages since mid-July. In November 2022, Russia withdrew from the city to the eastern banks of the Dnipro River, the de facto front line between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. 

Russia’s drones have regularly targeted crowded markets, gas stations, cafes, post offices and humanitarian aid centers.

Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces deployed some of its “best drone units” for “target practice” there. The devices included first-person view (FPV) drones, over-the-counter Chinese Mavics and at times Russia’s larger military Lancets.

Drones that carry more powerful explosives like anti-tank mines and RPG warheads have targeted military vehicles, ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and humanitarian convoys. They have ranges of up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and can reach speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour (62.1 miles per hour).

Some Russian drones carry incendiary bombs, which set fire to fields and homes that jump from building to building.

“Russia wants to launch another offensive here,” FT quoted Prokudin as saying, claiming that the Russian forces had assembled 300 boats to cross the river.

Ukrainian officials suspect the Kherson drone attacks are part of Russia’s pressure campaign ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January and preparations for a potential push across the Dnipro river.

Russia’s military has not commented on the claims.

The Kherson region’s pre-war population of 1 million has now plummeted to 158,000, and the city of Kherson's pre-war population of 250,000 has dropped to 60,000.

Read more about: Kherson , Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Defense Ministry Says Destroyed 38 Ukrainian Drones

Two airports in southern Russia have halted flights following the attacks.
1 Min read

Russian Munitions Depot Ablaze From Ukraine Drone Strike

Explosives detonated at the depot in the Voronezh region from an overnight drone attack, said the local governor.
1 Min read

3 Killed in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Kherson

Kherson, which Ukraine retook one year ago, has been subject to daily shelling attacks from Russian forces on the other side of the vast waterway.
2 Min read

Russia Says Withdrawal From Ukraine’s Kherson Completed

Russia said Friday it had completed its withdrawal of forces from the southern city of Kherson, two days after Moscow said it had made the "difficult...