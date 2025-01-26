Ukrainian Army Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Ryazan Region

Kyiv on Sunday claimed responsibility for an overnight drone attack on a Russian oil refinery, making it the second attack on the same site in less than two weeks.

Ukraine's military said that "the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company again." It added that the refinery is one of the four largest in Russia and is used by Moscow's air force.

"Explosions and a fire were observed in the targeted area," the Ukrainian military said.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov said Russian air defense systems destroyed several drones over the region and that authorities were assessing the damage.