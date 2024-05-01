Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Oil Refineries – Reports

Genya Savilov / AFP

Ukrainian drones have targeted several regions in central and southwestern Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday, as Ukrainian media reported that Kyiv was behind alleged attacks against at least two Russian oil refineries.

“Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 6 Ukrainian drones, three of which were over the Voronezh region, one over the Ryazan region, one over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov said no one was reported injured or killed in the attempted drone attack in that region. He did not provide any further details. 

The RBC-Ukraine news website, citing anonymous Ukrainian security service officials, reported that Kyiv’s forces damaged an oil refinery in the Ryazan region as part of a special intelligence operation. An unverified video published by RBC-Ukraine claimed to show the refinery on fire.

Similarly, Ukrainska Pravda, citing anonymous Ukrainian military intelligence sources, reported that a separate drone attack in Russia’s southern Voronezh region also targeted an oil refinery there. The Moscow Times could not independently verify the report.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the reported refinery attacks.

The Ryazan oil refinery, which is run by the state oil giant Rosneft, refines around 5.8% of Russia’s total refined crude and has been a regular target of Ukrainian attacks in recent months, according to Reuters.

The Ryazan region shares a border with the Moscow region and lies over 350 kilometers northeast of Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries inside Russia have led to a slump in the country’s gasoline production in recent weeks, according to Russian media reports, citing official data.

