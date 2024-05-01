Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Oil Refineries – Reports

Ukrainian drones have targeted several regions in central and southwestern Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday, as Ukrainian media reported that Kyiv was behind alleged attacks against at least two Russian oil refineries.

“Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 6 Ukrainian drones, three of which were over the Voronezh region, one over the Ryazan region, one over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov said no one was reported injured or killed in the attempted drone attack in that region. He did not provide any further details.

The RBC-Ukraine news website, citing anonymous Ukrainian security service officials, reported that Kyiv’s forces damaged an oil refinery in the Ryazan region as part of a special intelligence operation. An unverified video published by RBC-Ukraine claimed to show the refinery on fire.