Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Voronezh Injure At Least 22 People

A Ukrainian drone attack on the southern city of Voronezh early Tuesday wounded at least 22 people, local officials said, as Russia's Defense Ministry reported destroying dozens of drones across multiple regions overnight.

Voronzeh region Governor Alexander Gusev said a teenager was among those wounded in the attack, with 17 people being hospitalized overall.

"Most injuries were caused by shrapnel and broken glass, though there were other types of wounds as well," Gusev wrote on Telegram. "Some quite serious: one man is in a coma, and another has sustained lung damage."

"Another woman from a rural area was also hospitalized in a Voronezh hospital with a shrapnel wound to her shoulder," the governor added.

Photos published by local media showed the shattered windows of an office and storefront, as well as glass scattered throughout the streets. In a video, a drone can be seen bursting into a fireball as it crashes into the facade of a building in the city center.

Veronika, a 27-year-old graduate student who was visiting her parents in Voronezh for the summer holidays, told The Moscow Times that she awoke to the sound of multiple explosions early Tuesday.

"It was very scary. I didn't sleep at all from 5:30 to 6:30 in the morning. I've never heard so many [explosions]. They were hellish," she said, asking to use just her first name.