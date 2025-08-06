White House Says Trump Open To Meeting Putin and Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House said Wednesday.

The meeting could take place as early as next week, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The possibility was discussed in a call between Trump and Zelensky that, according to a senior Ukrainian source, also included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Finland.

It came after Washington's envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow for talks with Putin earlier in the day.

"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The New York Times reported that Trump intended to meet first with Putin, and then to follow that up with a three-way meeting involving the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.