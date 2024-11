Key Trump Pick Calls for End to Escalation in Ukraine

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's top security adviser called on Sunday for an end to the escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia, and for both parties to come to the negotiating table.

"We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it," said Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for the influential role of U.S. national security adviser (NSA).

In recent days, Washington has authorized Kyiv to use U.S.-supplied missiles to strike targets in Russian territory and agreed to supply it with landmines, prompting Moscow to respond with the use of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile.

Waltz, a noted foreign policy hawk and former U.S. special forces officer, has been critical of Russia but has, like Trump, opposed increasing aid to Ukraine.

"President Trump has been very clear about the need to end this conflict," he told Fox News on Sunday.

"We need to be discussing is who's at that table, whether it's an agreement, an armistice, how to get both sides to the table and then what's the framework of a deal?"

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with the United States and others coming to Kyiv's aid in its fight to hold its territory in the east of the country.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has in the past ruled out ceding any territory to Russia, and told Fox News on Tuesday that Ukraine would lose the war if Washington pulls funding.