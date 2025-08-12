FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Kill Senior Russian Defense Ministry Official

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate a senior Russian Defense Ministry official.

The FSB said it arrested a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen, born in 1989 and known by the alias “Voron” (“crow”), on a highway as he traveled toward the Moscow region. He allegedly planned to park a vehicle loaded with explosives next to the official’s car and detonate it.

The location of the arrest along the federal M-4 highway, which runs from the southern Krasnodar region to Moscow, was not disclosed, nor was the intended assassination target’s name.

Footage released by state media showed armed agents arresting a man on the roadside at night. In an interrogation video, the man said a Ukrainian agent had offered him a military draft deferment in exchange for carrying out the attack. It was unclear whether he made the statement under duress.

The FSB’s office in the southern Rostov region pressed criminal charges of state treason and the illegal handling and trafficking of explosives. The man faces up to life in prison and has been placed in pre-trial detention, the law enforcement agency said.