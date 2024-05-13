Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s FSB Detains Ex-Yandex Worker Accused of Sending Money to Ukraine

FSB agents arrest the man accused of sending money to the Ukrainian army. FSB

Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a former employee of the tech company Yandex on suspicion of sending money to the Ukrainian army, state media reported Monday.

“The FSB has disrupted the illegal activities of a former Yandex LLC employee in the Nizhny Novgorod region,” the TASS news agency quoted the FSB’s press office as saying.

The unidentified ex-Yandex employee was alleged to be “involved in committing high treason by providing financial assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine directed against Russia’s security.” 

The maximum penalty for treason is life imprisonment.

According to the FSB, the detained man “transferred personal funds to the account of a Ukraine-registered foundation for the purchase of armored vehicles, ammunition, equipment, and medicine by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” 

A video shared by the law enforcement body showed masked agents apprehending the man in broad daylight and interrogating him inside an unmarked vehicle.

The detained man, whose face was blurred, said he donated money to the “Come Back Alive” charity on Feb. 27, 2022, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine. “Come Back Alive” describes itself as a charitable foundation dedicated to procuring equipment for the Ukrainian military.

According to the FSB, the man had previously been detained at unauthorized rallies inside Russia. He was also said to have fled the country after the Kremlin announced a “partial” mobilization in September 2022.

The FSB said it was working further to “gather evidence in the criminal case.”

Read more about: FSB , Ukraine , Treason

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

treason trial

Russia Jails Man 23 Years Over ‘Railway Explosion’ Plot

Alexander Dimitrenko had accused FSB agents of torturing him to obtain a forced confession and fabricating the case against him.
1 Min read
treason case

Russia Charges Ex-Lawyer Novikov for Fighting With Ukraine Army

The Federal Security Service said that Novikov “underwent military training, participates in combat operations and is engaged in propaganda work.”
1 Min read
escalating claims

Russia Says Border Facility Near Ukraine Destroyed in Shell Attack

The Ukrainian military called Moscow's claim "fake news."
under suspicion

Russia Says Arrests Ukrainian Spy Trio Amid Mounting Tensions

The three men confessed to being recruited by Ukraine’s military and security services and were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks, the FSB said.