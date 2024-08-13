Russian Army Employee Arrested for Allegedly Passing Secrets to Kyiv

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested an employee of a military unit in southern Russia for allegedly passing information to Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday.
The woman, a resident of the city of Rostov-on-Don, reportedly joined a unit in the Southern Military District in January 2023. There, she gathered “information on arsenals, bases and depots,” the FSB was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.
Authorities have not disclosed the woman’s name or job title, stating only that she contacted a member of Ukraine’s military intelligence through the Signal messaging app, which was blocked in Russia last week for alleged legal violations.
“She transferred the collected data to the foreign intelligence service during communications through the messenger,” the FSB’s Rostov region branch was quoted as saying.
A video released by TASS showed masked law enforcement agents arresting the woman, searching her apartment and escorting her into a courthouse. If convicted of treason, she faces up to 25 years in prison.
