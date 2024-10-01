Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's FSB Detains Nearly 40 Alleged Supporters of 'Ukrainian Terrorist' Groups

By AFP
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday announced the arrests of nearly 40 individuals, including teenagers, accused of supporting "Ukrainian terrorist" groups.

"Thirty-nine radicals aged 14 to 35, supporters of Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The law enforcement body accused them of "inciting children and adolescents to commit violent acts against representatives of state bodies, classmates and teachers."

The FSB claimed that nine teenagers had been involved in planning "armed attacks on educational and religious institutions," adding that they were communicating with "Ukrainian handlers" online.

It said its agents and Interior Ministry officials conducted "investigative and preventative measures in 79 regions" across Russia.

Law enforcement released videos showing armed officers conducting raids in what appeared to be family homes, detaining young people.

Police in Russia regularly arrest people they claim are acting on Ukraine's orders, often for sabotage.

Read more about: FSB , Ukraine , Interior Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Army Employee Arrested for Allegedly Passing Secrets to Kyiv

The woman, whose name and job title were not disclosed, was accused of gathering “information on arsenals, bases and depots.”
1 Min read

Russia Jails 5 Ukrainians for Passing Military Intelligence to Kyiv

The men were charged with treason and espionage after sharing information on the location and movements of Russian army units.
1 Min read

Russia Places Ukraine’s Ex-Presidential Aide Arestovych on Wanted List

Russia’s Interior Ministry database lists Arestovych’s personal information, but it does not disclose any of the criminal allegations against him...
1 Min read

Russian Spies in Spotlight Over Ukraine Shortcomings

Observers believe Russia had expected to make far more rapid progress in the invasion after it was launched on Feb. 24, with forces that were welcomed...