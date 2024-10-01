Russia's FSB Detains Nearly 40 Alleged Supporters of 'Ukrainian Terrorist' Groups

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday announced the arrests of nearly 40 individuals, including teenagers, accused of supporting "Ukrainian terrorist" groups.

"Thirty-nine radicals aged 14 to 35, supporters of Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The law enforcement body accused them of "inciting children and adolescents to commit violent acts against representatives of state bodies, classmates and teachers."

The FSB claimed that nine teenagers had been involved in planning "armed attacks on educational and religious institutions," adding that they were communicating with "Ukrainian handlers" online.

It said its agents and Interior Ministry officials conducted "investigative and preventative measures in 79 regions" across Russia.

Law enforcement released videos showing armed officers conducting raids in what appeared to be family homes, detaining young people.

Police in Russia regularly arrest people they claim are acting on Ukraine's orders, often for sabotage.