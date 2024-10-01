Russia's FSB Detains Nearly 40 Alleged Supporters of 'Ukrainian Terrorist' Groups

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday announced the arrests of nearly 40 individuals, including teenagers, accused of supporting "Ukrainian terrorist" groups.
"Thirty-nine radicals aged 14 to 35, supporters of Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, were detained," the FSB said in a statement.
The law enforcement body accused them of "inciting children and adolescents to commit violent acts against representatives of state bodies, classmates and teachers."
The FSB claimed that nine teenagers had been involved in planning "armed attacks on educational and religious institutions," adding that they were communicating with "Ukrainian handlers" online.
It said its agents and Interior Ministry officials conducted "investigative and preventative measures in 79 regions" across Russia.
Law enforcement released videos showing armed officers conducting raids in what appeared to be family homes, detaining young people.
Police in Russia regularly arrest people they claim are acting on Ukraine's orders, often for sabotage.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.