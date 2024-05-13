Russia Jails 5 Ukrainians for Passing Military Intelligence to Kyiv

A Russian court in annexed Crimea has handed down prison sentences to five Ukrainian citizens accused of sharing military intelligence with Kyiv, state media reported Monday.
The men were charged with treason and espionage after sharing information on the location and movements of Russian army units that helped the Ukrainian army target aerial strikes, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
The information "was used by paramilitary formations in Ukraine to adjust their artillery and rocket strikes on Russian army positions," the law enforcement body was quoted as saying by state media.
The five men were handed prison sentences of between 11 and 16 years, the FSB said.
Russian authorities, including in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control, have arrested dozens of people for allegedly collaborating with Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.