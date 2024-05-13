Russia Jails 5 Ukrainians for Passing Military Intelligence to Kyiv

A Russian court in annexed Crimea has handed down prison sentences to five Ukrainian citizens accused of sharing military intelligence with Kyiv, state media reported Monday.

The men were charged with treason and espionage after sharing information on the location and movements of Russian army units that helped the Ukrainian army target aerial strikes, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The information "was used by paramilitary formations in Ukraine to adjust their artillery and rocket strikes on Russian army positions," the law enforcement body was quoted as saying by state media.

The five men were handed prison sentences of between 11 and 16 years, the FSB said.

Russian authorities, including in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control, have arrested dozens of people for allegedly collaborating with Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.