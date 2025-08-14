Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Southern Russia Injure At Least 16 People

At least 16 people were injured in a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on cities in southern Russia, authorities said Thursday morning.

In Rostov-on-Don, located around 70 kilometers (44 miles) away from the border with Ukraine, Governor Yury Slyusar said 13 people were hospitalized after a drone attack caused damage to several apartment buildings in the regional capital.

A video posted on social media showed a plane-like drone slowly descending over the city before it crashed into a building, causing a large explosion. Other footage showed a large plume of gray smoke rising into the air following the crash.

In a separate incident in the city of Belgorod earlier in the morning, three people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone crashed into a car, authorities said.

A man was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds, while his wife was taken to the same hospital with a burn to her forearm, according to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The third victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to the leg and internal injuries from high pressure generated by the exploding drone, he added.