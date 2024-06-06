Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Drone Strike Halts Operations at Russian Oil Refinery

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen with a drone. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone attack started a fire at an oil refinery in southern Russia, forcing it to halt operations, regional authorities said early Thursday, adding that there were no casualties.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 13 drones were destroyed overnight in annexed Crimea, six in the southwestern Belgorod region and an anti-ship missile was shot down in the southern Rostov region.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, dozens of emergency personnel rushed to put out the flames at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, according to Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev.

"Following a drone strike, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery," he wrote on Telegram. "Work was suspended due to a repeated attack, and personnel were withdrawn to a safe distance."

Golubev later said the fire had been put out, with no one immediately reported dead or injured.

The Novoshakhtinsk plant in the Rostov region is considered one of the most important oil refineries in southern Russia. Located around 10 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine, it is regularly targeted in attacks.

Another drone strike overnight destroyed an oil tank at a depot in Stary Oskol, north of the Ukrainian border, authorities in the Belgorod region said.

That fire was "quickly extinguished" and there were no casualties, according to Belgorov region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Read more about: Drones , Rostov , Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

border regions

Russian Shelling Kills 2 in East Ukraine

The shelling came as Russia said it had thwarted Ukrainian attacks on border territories, downing 20 drones and two ballistic missiles, most over the Belgorod...
1 Min read
aerial attacks

7 Wounded in Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense systems downed two Russian ballistic missiles over the capital in the third aerial bombardment of the city in just five days.
2 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read