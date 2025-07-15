Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Rostov Police to Be Reimbursed for Refusing Bribes in ‘Anti-Corruption’ Effort

Police officers. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Police officers in southern Russia’s Rostov region are being reimbursed the amounts they are offered in bribes as part of what authorities describe as a new anti-corruption initiative, the region’s police chief said Tuesday.

Alexander Rechitsky, head of the Rostov region branch of the Interior Ministry, told reporters that officers who refuse bribes will now be compensated in full as a reward for their integrity, essentially receiving the money anyway.

“Every bribe offered to an employee is reimbursed in full under my directive,” Rechitsky said, according to the state-run news agency TASS. He called the policy “a reward for demonstrating a strong anti-corruption stance.”

Rechitsky said the force had launched 25 criminal cases against suspected bribe-givers over the past two months, but did not disclose how much money had been offered to officers.

Since January, police in the Rostov region have reportedly prevented 260 bribery attempts, 135 of which were uncovered by officers themselves. In total, authorities said they identified 767 corruption-related offenses in the first half of 2025.

Rechitsky said police priorities for the remainder of the year include cracking down on phone scams, financial fraud, illegal logging and the trafficking of alcohol and drugs.

Read more about: Police , Rostov , Corruption , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Emergency Declared in Parts of Southern Russia as Drought Concerns Grow

Southern Russia, Belarus and much of Ukraine remain under drought warnings, according to a late-May report by the European Drought Observatory.
2 Min read

Ex-Tomsk Mayor Targeted By Navalny Investigation Convicted of Abuse of Power

Ivan Klyayn was arrested in November 2022, just two months after Navalny published an investigation alleging corruption by officials in Tomsk.
1 Min read

Siberian Ex-Police Chief Convicted for Khinkali Bribes

Corruption comes in many flavors.

Russian Parliament Approves Return of State-Backed Microlenders to Mortgage Market

Lawmakers had removed more than 30 microfinance organizations from the list of 47 authorized mortgage lenders in May 2024 to limit lending outside the...
1 Min read