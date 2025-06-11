Emergency Declared in Parts of Southern Russia as Drought Concerns Grow

Several major grain-producing regions in southern Russia and annexed Crimea have declared emergencies in their agricultural sectors due to severe drought and spring frosts.

“Farmers have to work under extremely unfavorable weather conditions this year,” Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar wrote Wednesday on Telegram.

His office said more than 500,000 hectares (1.24 million acres) of crops have been lost to drought across nearly half the region. Ten of Rostov’s 43 districts, equivalent to U.S. counties, are currently under an emergency regime.

An agricultural emergency allows affected farmers to apply for compensation and signals potential risks to harvest expectations. Harvesting in the Rostov region is set to begin in the second half of June.