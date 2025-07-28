Severe Drought Threatens 25% of Crops in Russia’s Agricultural Heartland

Farmers in southern Russia are facing the potential loss of up to 25% of key crops due to worsening drought conditions in the country’s leading agricultural regions, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported, citing the Narodny Farmer association.

The Rostov and Krasnodar regions, traditionally among Russia’s most productive farming areas, have seen yields fall from about 62 centners per hectare last year to just 46 centners this season.

“Current yields in these regions have dropped by 25%,” Narodny Farmer deputy chairman Konstantin Yurov told Izvestia.

Authorities have declared states of emergency in 30 districts — 21 in Rostov and nine in Krasnodar — as extreme weather devastates fields of wheat, barley, corn and sunflowers.

Yurov warned that row crops like corn and sunflowers “will be virtually non-existent” in the hardest-hit areas.