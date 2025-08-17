Russia, Ukraine Launch Drones Before Zelensky-Trump Summit

Kyiv and Moscow launched attack drones at each other on Sunday, a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due in the United States for talks with President Donald Trump about ending the three-year-long war with Russia.

But fighting has continued to rage amid a flurry of diplomatic moves to end Moscow's invasion.

Kyiv's air force said Russia attacked Ukraine with 60 Iranian-made Shahed and other drones, as well as an Iskander missile.

Russian attacks killed five people in the eastern Donetsk region on Saturday, according to local governor Vadym Filashkin.