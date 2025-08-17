Russia, Ukraine Launch Drones Before Zelensky-Trump Summit

Kyiv and Moscow launched attack drones at each other on Sunday, a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due in the United States for talks with President Donald Trump about ending the three-year-long war with Russia.
But fighting has continued to rage amid a flurry of diplomatic moves to end Moscow's invasion.
Kyiv's air force said Russia attacked Ukraine with 60 Iranian-made Shahed and other drones, as well as an Iskander missile.
Russian attacks killed five people in the eastern Donetsk region on Saturday, according to local governor Vadym Filashkin.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Kyiv launched 46 drones at the country, mostly over border regions but also over the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine.
The acting governor of the border Kursk region, Alexander Khinstein, said a Ukrainian drone attack killed a man in his car.
In the southern Voronezh region, Governor Alexander Gusev said a railway worker was wounded by a drone strike on a railway station in the region.
Throughout Moscow's full-scale invasion, which has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, Ukraine has launched drones into Russia
Zelensky is due in Washington on Monday, three days after Trump hosted Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska for talks.
Following the meeting with Putin on Friday, Trump dropped his push for a ceasefire in Ukraine in favour of pursuing a peace deal — a position that Moscow has been pushing for.
