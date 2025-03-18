Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Injure 6

By AFP
A school in the village of Grafovka in the Belgorod region after shelling. t.me/belpepel

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones in overnight attacks, with regional authorities saying six people were injured.

The drones were "destroyed or intercepted" over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk near the Ukrainian border, as well as Orlov, the military said.

In the city of Belgorod, a man was seriously wounded by falling drone debris, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Five people were wounded in Kursk when drones struck near a truck transporting bread, Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinstein wrote on Telegram.

The attacks came ahead of a planned phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Saratov Region ‘Industrial Site’

Authorities in Kyiv later claimed that the facility targeted in the overnight attack in southern Russia was an oil refinery.
1 Min read

At Least 1 Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Russian Ferry Port

Port Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest passenger ports, and it connects mainland Russia with annexed Crimea through a railroad and ferry line.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Oil Refinery Ablaze, Russian Officials Say

Authorities said nearly 100 firefighters were sent to battle a fire that broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast.
2 Min read

Russia Says Destroyed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones in Annexed Crimea

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be Russian defense forces blowing up waterborne drones off the coast of Crimea.
1 Min read