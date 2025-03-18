Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Injure 6

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones in overnight attacks, with regional authorities saying six people were injured.

The drones were "destroyed or intercepted" over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk near the Ukrainian border, as well as Orlov, the military said.

In the city of Belgorod, a man was seriously wounded by falling drone debris, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Five people were wounded in Kursk when drones struck near a truck transporting bread, Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinstein wrote on Telegram.

The attacks came ahead of a planned phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine.