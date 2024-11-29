1 Dead as Russia Fires Over 130 Drones at Ukraine

Russia launched more than a hundred drones at Ukraine overnight and early Friday, killing one person and wounding eight others, officials said.

The war has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with Moscow pummelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.

Friday's drone barrage came a day after Russia launched around 90 missiles on the country, cutting power to over a million people.

Moscow fired 132 drones overnight, of which “88 drones were shot down” and “41 were lost, presumably due to defense countermeasures,” Ukraine's air force said.

Air defenses shot down drones over a dozen regions, while falling debris damaged a health care clinic in the capital Kyiv, according to the mayor.

A drone attack killed a woman in the southern city of Kherson, the head of the local military administration Roman Mrochko said.