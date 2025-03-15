Ukraine and Russia Down Hundreds of Drones Overnight

Ukraine said Saturday it had downed 130 Russian-launched drones across the country at night, as international efforts to end the three-year war intensify.

Also, Russia says it downed 126 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over its southern Volgograd and Voronezh regions.

Kyiv's air force said the Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over 14 regions and that Moscow had also attacked with two ballistic missiles.

Kyiv also said that the number of wounded in a Russian strike a day earlier on President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown Kryvy Rig rose to 14.

On Friday, officials said Russia attacked a residential area of the central Ukrainian city — regularly targeted throughout Moscow's more than three-year invasion.

"Fourteen people were wounded, among them two children," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the wounded children were a two-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Lysak said the missile attack destroyed over a dozen large apartment buildings and 10 private houses.