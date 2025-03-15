Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine and Russia Down Hundreds of Drones Overnight

By AFP
A fire in Russia caused by a Ukrainian drone strike. Social media.

Ukraine said Saturday it had downed 130 Russian-launched drones across the country at night, as international efforts to end the three-year war intensify.

Also, Russia says it downed 126 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over its southern Volgograd and Voronezh regions.

Kyiv's air force said the Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over 14 regions and that Moscow had also attacked with two ballistic missiles.

Kyiv also said that the number of wounded in a Russian strike a day earlier on President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown Kryvy Rig rose to 14.

On Friday, officials said Russia attacked a residential area of the central Ukrainian city — regularly targeted throughout Moscow's more than three-year invasion.

"Fourteen people were wounded, among them two children," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the wounded children were a two-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Lysak said the missile attack destroyed over a dozen large apartment buildings and 10 private houses.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Says

Regional authorities urged residents to avoid areas near the border with Ukraine that regularly come under attack.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Oil Refinery Ablaze, Russian Officials Say

Authorities said nearly 100 firefighters were sent to battle a fire that broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast.
2 Min read

Russia Says Destroyed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones in Annexed Crimea

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be Russian defense forces blowing up waterborne drones off the coast of Crimea.
1 Min read

Married Couple Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place in the village of Tserkovny, less than 10 kilometers from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s...
1 Min read