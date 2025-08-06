Denmark, Norway and Sweden to Buy $500M in U.S. Weapons for Ukraine

Denmark, Norway and Sweden announced they would finance a $500 million purchase of U.S.-made military equipment for Ukraine.

The announcement came on the heels of news that the Netherlands would fund U.S.-manufactured weapons and munitions, including Patriot missiles, totaling over $500 million.

“Together, these deliveries total over $1 billion of life-saving, top-of-the line American equipment,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing Tuesday.

President Donald Trump last month unveiled a framework for weapons purchasing under which NATO countries would supply Ukraine with weapons and replenish their stockpiles with U.S. military equipment. The plan emerged from Trump’s July 14 meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“This allows Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure and civilian lives while also staying in the fight until a lasting ceasefire happens,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker posted on X on Monday following news of the commitment from the Netherlands.

Whitaker added that it would be the first of many such announcements in the coming days.

“These commitments deliver on President Trump’s initiatives to facilitate billions of dollars in investment to the United States defense industry and create American jobs while ensuring Europe can ultimately defend itself long-term,” said Bruce.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio, the United States continues to pursue a clear-eyed foreign policy that prioritizes the safety, prosperity and global standing of the American people,” Bruce told reporters.