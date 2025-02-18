Kremlin Eyes Grand Bargain as Trump Pushes for Rushed Ukraine Peace Deal

Russian officials hope to take advantage of President Donald Trump’s eagerness to end the war in Ukraine to secure the most favorable deal for Moscow possible, Russian government and diplomatic sources familiar with the matter told The Moscow Times.

In a stunning diplomatic turn three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine effectively froze relations with Washington, senior U.S. and Russian officials held marathon talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Beyond the war in Ukraine, the delegations discussed a possible summit between Trump and President Vladimir Putin as well as potential improvements in bilateral relations that Moscow is keen to explore.

Putin has instructed his envoys to “demonstrate the most amicable and, in some aspects, complimentary attitude toward their American counterparts and President Donald Trump personally” in order to extract maximum benefits from the upcoming summit, a Russian diplomatic source told The Moscow Times.

"Our delegation was tasked with negotiating — not arguing — to a certain extent," the Russian diplomat said.

"The instructions were to combine flexibility and toughness in our approach to negotiations," another Russian diplomat told The Moscow Times.

These sources, like others cited in this article, spoke on condition of anonymity in order to disclose details about sensitive, high-level talks.

Two sources close to the Kremlin suggested that the list of Russian negotiators may be much longer than those who attended Tuesday’s meeting in Riyadh.

Among the key figures expected to participate are Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin (for negotiations on intelligence sharing and counterterrorism), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (arms control and strategic stability) and Putin’s Middle East envoy Mikhail Bogdanov.

However, billionaire Roman Abramovich, who was previously involved in peace talks in 2022, is unlikely to play a role this time, sources said.

"[Abramovich’s] strength was his direct access to both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, but the Kremlin is no longer interested in engaging with the Ukrainian president," a Russian official said.

Expectations

The Moscow Times spoke to several Russian officials and diplomats to gain insight into the Kremlin’s goals and expectations for Trump.

The Kremlin believes the Trump administration is focused on securing quick and dramatic foreign policy victories — achievements that, in their view, “are not always carefully thought through.”

Trump, officials believe, is looking for a symbolic moment that would allow him to claim he personally ended the war in Ukraine. Moscow, in turn, sees this as an opportunity to secure long-sought advantages.

At the same time, they acknowledge that the American position could evolve as negotiations progress and working groups are formed following the Riyadh meeting.