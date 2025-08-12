North Korean Workers in Russia Face ‘Slave-Like’ Conditions – BBC

North Korean laborers in Russia endure “slave-like” conditions of grueling hours, meager pay and squalid housing, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing testimonies from six escapees, researchers and South Korean intelligence sources.

The workers are kept under close watch by North Korean state security agents to prevent defections, surveillance that experts say has intensified in anticipation of more North Koreans arriving to work in Russia.

An estimated 15,000 North Koreans are employed in Russia, mostly in the construction sector. That number could rise to 50,000 by year’s end despite a United Nations ban on hiring North Korean workers over concerns that Pyongyang seizes their wages.

Nearly 8,000 of the 13,000 North Koreans who went to Russia in 2024 reportedly did so on student visas to skirt the ban.